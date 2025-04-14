Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
