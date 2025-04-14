Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

