Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.85. 159,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 756,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1,779.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

