Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,246 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.