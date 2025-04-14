Video Game Stocks To Research – April 14th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related content. These stocks can also include companies that manufacture gaming hardware or provide online gaming services, reflecting market trends and consumer interests within the broader entertainment and technology industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,310,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.61. 4,931,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,346. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.20. 594,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,118. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.25.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $159.80.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.59. 339,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.79 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

