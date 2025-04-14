Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.93%.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.43. 42,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th.

Virco Mfg. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

