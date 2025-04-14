Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 160,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,463. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.20). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

