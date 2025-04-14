Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 191,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 140,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.10. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $1,039.50.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($233.17) by $229.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%. Analysts anticipate that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

