Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $242.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.69. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

