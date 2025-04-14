Walleye Capital LLC Buys 500,494 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,494 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $46,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,364,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after buying an additional 700,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,265,000 after acquiring an additional 432,034 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 884.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 266,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 239,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 984,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,636 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.