Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTSGU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $12,538,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSGU stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

BrightSpring Health Services Cuts Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.8437 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.