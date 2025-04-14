Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.65% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,305. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,797.44. The trade was a 19.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,429. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wayfair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 740,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.