Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMK opened at $80.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.67. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.91 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.