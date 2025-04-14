Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.98 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

