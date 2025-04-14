Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 6.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $55,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $321.74 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $245.04 and a twelve month high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -321.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Barclays upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

