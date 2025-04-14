Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2410613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$724,235.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.
