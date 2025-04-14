WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPSW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

