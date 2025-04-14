WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WM Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MAPSW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About WM Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WM Technology
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.