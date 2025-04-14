Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,300,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,064,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

