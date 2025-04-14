Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $356.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

