XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mplx by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MPLX stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.74%.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

