XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 65,700 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Kroger comprises approximately 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 220.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 179,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 127,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,476,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

