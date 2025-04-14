XTX Topco Ltd Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $151.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

