XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.45 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1,909.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,208.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,262.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,292.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
