XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $765,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $212.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

