XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 36,865 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 39.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 62.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

