XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 220.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,871,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

ESS stock opened at $263.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.47 and its 200 day moving average is $292.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.90 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 89.08%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $527,904. This trade represents a 61.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.11.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

