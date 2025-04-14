XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,490 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,605,000 after acquiring an additional 441,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 514,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,104 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE HSBC opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

