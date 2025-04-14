XTX Topco Ltd Takes $2.45 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $361.46 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.13 and its 200 day moving average is $383.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.61.

View Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.