YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $29.96 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

