Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $46,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,505,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 984,041 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $115,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,333.94. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $472,537.44. This represents a 50.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,294. Corporate insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

