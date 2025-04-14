Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $371.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.36.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.77. 694,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,811. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.