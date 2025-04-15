10,791 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at $598,757,936.68. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

