15,593 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

