161,250 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

