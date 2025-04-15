18,924 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after buying an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,697,000 after buying an additional 208,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,270 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

