19,323 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 697,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,535,000 after buying an additional 362,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $10,210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 256,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 3.6 %

PDEC stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $976.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

