2,138 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.