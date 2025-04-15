2,463 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.15. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.