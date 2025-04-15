29,919 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

