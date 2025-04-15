31,169 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ED opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

