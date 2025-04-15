34,443 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Bought by Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Finward Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
SPGP stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Traders Started Betting on PayPal’s Rally Again
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.