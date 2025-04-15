500 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $574.83 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.