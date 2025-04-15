5,683 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $2,257,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,177.28. The trade was a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

