617 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Acquired by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.2 %

BMO opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

