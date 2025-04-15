680,799 Shares in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 680,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of 111 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 305,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

111 Stock Up 6.6 %

YI stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.57. 111, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million during the quarter.

111 Company Profile

(Free Report)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.