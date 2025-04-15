ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Position Boosted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

