Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total value of $340,645.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,913.48. This represents a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $242,750.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,892.12. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,921 shares of company stock worth $9,876,619. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.23.

Accenture Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

