Adar1 Capital Management, Llc Acquires 934,258 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 934,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,498,425.81. This trade represents a 27.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
KROS stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $516.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.39.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KROS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
