Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,035,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,424,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,235,157,000 after purchasing an additional 163,983 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.27 and a 200-day moving average of $454.13. The stock has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

