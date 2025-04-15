Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Raised by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

